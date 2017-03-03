Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223493
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Unknow Next Of Kin Residing Within The State Of Ohio
Defendant
Joseph Lard
c/o Elizabeth A. Goodwin, 22050 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Defendant
Kenneth C. Lard
4110 Rocky River DriveCleveland OH 44135
Plaintiff
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Plaintiff's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Defendant
Midfirst Bank
999 Nw Grand Blvd., Suite 100Oklahoma City OK 73118
Text2017 ADV 223493—Elizabeth A. Goodwin vs Kenneth C. Lard, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
