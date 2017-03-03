Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 3, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV223493
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Unknow Next Of Kin Residing Within The State Of Ohio

Defendant

Joseph Lard
c/o Elizabeth A. Goodwin, 22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Defendant

Kenneth C. Lard
4110 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44135

Plaintiff

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Plaintiff's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Defendant

Midfirst Bank
999 Nw Grand Blvd., Suite 100
Oklahoma City OK 73118

Text

2017 ADV 223493—Elizabeth A. Goodwin vs Kenneth C. Lard, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
