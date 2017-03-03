Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223494
- Date Died
- May 17, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 21, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Kathy Held
6037 Pebblebrook LaneNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Robert C. Bianchi
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Harry R. Tabor
4628 West 148th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Text2017 EST 223494—Estate of Harry R. Tabor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. C. Bianchi, atty.
