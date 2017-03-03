Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223494
Date Died
May 17, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 21, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Kathy Held
6037 Pebblebrook Lane
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Charles Bianchi
Robert C. Bianchi
4141 Rockside Road #230
Seven Hills OH 44131

Decedent

Harry R. Tabor
4628 West 148th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Tuesday, May 17, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223494—Estate of Harry R. Tabor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. C. Bianchi, atty.
