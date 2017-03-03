Date Filed Friday, March 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223494 Date Died May 17, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 21, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 223494—Estate of Harry R. Tabor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. C. Bianchi, atty.