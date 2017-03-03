Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223495
Date Died
January 14, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Dale M. Beaudin
1620 Orchard Grove Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017

Applicant

Patrick J. Beaudin
1620 Orchard Grove Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 223495—Estate of Dale M. Beaudin. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
