Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223495
- Date Died
- January 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Dale M. Beaudin
1620 Orchard Grove AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017
Applicant
Patrick J. Beaudin
1620 Orchard Grove AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 223495—Estate of Dale M. Beaudin. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
