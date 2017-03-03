Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223496
Date Died
January 27, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 17, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Albert B. Mackell
2068 Miami Road
Euclid OH 44117

Date Died :Friday, January 27, 2017

Applicant

Kathleen T. Mackell
2068 Miami Road
Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Marie Rich
20050 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 223496—Estate of Albert B. Mackell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 17, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. L. M. Rich, atty.
