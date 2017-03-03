Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223496
- Date Died
- January 27, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 17, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Albert B. Mackell
2068 Miami RoadEuclid OH 44117
Date Died :Friday, January 27, 2017
Applicant
Kathleen T. Mackell
2068 Miami RoadEuclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
20050 Lakeshore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 223496—Estate of Albert B. Mackell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 17, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. L. M. Rich, atty.
