Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224083
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40.00
- Date Died
- December 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Leroy B. Smith
1 Brandon PlaceRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016
Fiduciary
Stephen L. Smith
1736 Clydesdales Ct #302Fort Mill SC 29715
Text2017 EST 224083—Estate of Leroy B. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
