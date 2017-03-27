Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224083
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40.00
Date Died
December 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Leroy B. Smith
1 Brandon Place
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016

Fiduciary

Stephen L. Smith
1736 Clydesdales Ct #302
Fort Mill SC 29715

Text

2017 EST 224083—Estate of Leroy B. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 