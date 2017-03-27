Date Filed Monday, March 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224083 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40.00 Date Died December 9, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224083—Estate of Leroy B. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.