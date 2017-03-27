Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224085
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 13, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Amelinda Trixie Christian
24127 Knickerbocker Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140

Applicant

Julian Norton
24127 Knickerbocker Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Ellen Sue Mandell
Law Office of Ellen S. Mandell
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122-7312

Text

2017 GRD 224085—Re: Amelinda Trixie Christian. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. E. S. Mandell, atty.
