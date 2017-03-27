Date Filed Monday, March 27, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224085 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Apr 13, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 224085—Re: Amelinda Trixie Christian. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. E. S. Mandell, atty.