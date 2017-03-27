Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224085
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 13, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Amelinda Trixie Christian
24127 Knickerbocker Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant
Julian Norton
24127 Knickerbocker Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Ellen S. Mandell
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122-7312
Text2017 GRD 224085—Re: Amelinda Trixie Christian. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. E. S. Mandell, atty.
