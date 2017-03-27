Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224087
Date Died
October 6, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John W. Harp
7327 Free Avenue
Oakwood Village OH 44146-6261

Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016

Applicant

Malinda D. Harp
7327 Free Avenue
Oakwood Village OH 44146-6261
Applicant's Attorney
Milton Dwight Jefferson
Milton D. Jefferson
11502 Nelson Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Fiduciary

Malinda D. Harp
7327 Free Avenue
Oakwood Village OH 44146-6261
Fiduciary's Attorney
Milton Dwight Jefferson
Milton D. Jefferson
11502 Nelson Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Surviving Spouse

Malinda D. Harp
7327 Free Avenue
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 224087—Estate of John W. Harp. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. D. Jefferson, atty.
