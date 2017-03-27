Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224087
- Date Died
- October 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John W. Harp
7327 Free AvenueOakwood Village OH 44146-6261
Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016
Applicant
Malinda D. Harp
7327 Free AvenueOakwood Village OH 44146-6261
Applicant's Attorney
Milton D. Jefferson
11502 Nelson Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Fiduciary
Malinda D. Harp
7327 Free AvenueOakwood Village OH 44146-6261
Fiduciary's Attorney
Milton D. Jefferson
11502 Nelson Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Surviving Spouse
Malinda D. Harp
7327 Free AvenueOakwood Village OH 44146
Text2017 EST 224087—Estate of John W. Harp. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. D. Jefferson, atty.
