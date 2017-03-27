Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224090
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $240,000.00
- Date Died
- March 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Vivian Smith
6645 Tamarind DriveBedford OH 44146
Decedent
Electa Lewis
10831 Hampden AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Thursday, March 2, 2017
Fiduciary
Vivian Smith
6645 Tamarind DriveBedford OH 44146
Text2017 EST 224090—Estate of Electa Lewis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $240,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
About your information and the public record.