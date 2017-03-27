Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224090
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$240,000.00
Date Died
March 2, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Vivian Smith
6645 Tamarind Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Decedent

Electa Lewis
10831 Hampden Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Thursday, March 2, 2017

Fiduciary

Vivian Smith
6645 Tamarind Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2017 EST 224090—Estate of Electa Lewis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $240,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
