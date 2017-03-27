Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224091
- Date Died
- November 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
William J. Lombardi
17107 Martha RoadCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Thursday, November 17, 2016
Applicant
Eva M. Brunk
16913 Martha RoadCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Marie T. Smythe
PO Box 465
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 224091—Estate of William J. Lombardi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. M. T. Smythe, atty.
