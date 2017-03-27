Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224091
Date Died
November 17, 2016
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

William J. Lombardi
17107 Martha Road
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Thursday, November 17, 2016

Applicant

Eva M. Brunk
16913 Martha Road
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Marie Teresa Smythe
Law Office of Marie T. Smythe
PO Box 465
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 224091—Estate of William J. Lombardi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. M. T. Smythe, atty.
