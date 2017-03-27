Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224097
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Janessa Jenkins
17801 Parkmount Ave; #341
Cleveland OH 44135

Applicant

Amanda Wynn
17801 Parkmount Ave; #341
Cleveland OH 44135

Natural Father

Eddie Wynn
Mansfield Correctional Institution, P.o. Box 788
Mansfield OH 44901

Text

2017 GRD 224097—Re: Janessa Jenkins. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
