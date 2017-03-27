Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224097
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 13, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Janessa Jenkins
17801 Parkmount Ave; #341Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant
Amanda Wynn
17801 Parkmount Ave; #341Cleveland OH 44135
Natural Father
Eddie Wynn
Mansfield Correctional Institution, P.o. Box 788Mansfield OH 44901
Text2017 GRD 224097—Re: Janessa Jenkins. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
