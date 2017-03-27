Date Filed Monday, March 27, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224097 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Apr 13, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 224097—Re: Janessa Jenkins. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.