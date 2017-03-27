Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224100
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 25, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

La'niece Knowles
2020 East 228th Street
Euclid OH 44117

Ward

Langston Goldsmith
2020 East 228th Street
Euclid OH 44117

Natural Father

Steven Goldsmith

Text

2017 GRD 224100—Re: Langston Goldsmith. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
