Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224100
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 25, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
La'niece Knowles
2020 East 228th StreetEuclid OH 44117
Ward
Langston Goldsmith
2020 East 228th StreetEuclid OH 44117
Natural Father
Steven Goldsmith
Text2017 GRD 224100—Re: Langston Goldsmith. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
