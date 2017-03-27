Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224102
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 2, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Crain E. Smith
4305 Henritze Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Ward

Eveline Hulsman
18403 Mapleboro
Maple Hts. OH 44125

Next of Kin

Linda C. Hulsman
4305 Henritze Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Next of Kin

Jane S. Hulsman
18403 Mapleboro
Maple Heights OH 44137

Next of Kin

Stephan F. Hulsman
18403 Mapleboro
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 GRD 224102—Re: Eveline Hulsman. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 