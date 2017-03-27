Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224102
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 2, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Crain E. Smith
4305 Henritze AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Ward
Eveline Hulsman
18403 MapleboroMaple Hts. OH 44125
Next of Kin
Linda C. Hulsman
4305 Henritze Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Next of Kin
Jane S. Hulsman
18403 MapleboroMaple Heights OH 44137
Next of Kin
Stephan F. Hulsman
18403 MapleboroMaple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 GRD 224102—Re: Eveline Hulsman. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
