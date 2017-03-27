Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224104
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 10, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Jacob Abraham Johnson
10927 Grantwood AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Old Name
Jacob Aiden Johnson
10927 Grantwood AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Applicant
Genesis Johnson
10927 Grantwood AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Text2017 MSC 224104—Re: Jacob Aiden Johnson. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
