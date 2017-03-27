Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224104
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 10, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Jacob Abraham Johnson
10927 Grantwood Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Old Name

Jacob Aiden Johnson
10927 Grantwood Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Applicant

Genesis Johnson
10927 Grantwood Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 MSC 224104—Re: Jacob Aiden Johnson. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
