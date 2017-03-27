Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224107
- Date Died
- March 21, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 10, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Carolyn D. Wilkerson
2625 E. 114th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Applicant
Jermel Wilkerson
3055 Appleby LaneTwinsburg OH 44087
Text2017 EST 224107—Estate of Carolyn D. Wilkerson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
