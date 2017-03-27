Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224107
Date Died
March 21, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 10, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Carolyn D. Wilkerson
2625 E. 114th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Applicant

Jermel Wilkerson
3055 Appleby Lane
Twinsburg OH 44087

Text

2017 EST 224107—Estate of Carolyn D. Wilkerson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
