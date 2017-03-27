Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224109
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Daniel Lamer
13008 Orme Road
Garfield Heights OH 44137

Defendant

James E. Lamer
c/o Pleasantview Nursing Home, 7377 Ridge Rd
Parma OH 44129

Defendant

James E. Lamer
5477 East 141st Street
Maple Heights OH 44137

Defendant

American Advisors Group
c/o National Corporate Research, Ltd, 3958-D Brown Park Drive
Hilliard OH 43026

Defendant

Cuyahoga County Treasurer
2079 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Plaintiff

Kathryn T. Joseph
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 ADV 224109—Kathryn T. Joseph vs James E. Lamer, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 