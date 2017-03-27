Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224111
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Apr 6, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Doris Carchedi
9230 Independence Blvd., Apt. 410
Parma Heights OH 44130

Plaintiff

Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 224111—Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services vs Doris Carchedi. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Apr. 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
