Date Filed Monday, March 27, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV224111 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Apr 6, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 224111—Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services vs Doris Carchedi. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Apr. 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.