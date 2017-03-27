Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224111
- Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGApr 6, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Doris Carchedi
9230 Independence Blvd., Apt. 410Parma Heights OH 44130
Plaintiff
Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl.Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 224111—Cuyahoga County Adult Protective Services vs Doris Carchedi. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Apr. 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
