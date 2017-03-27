Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224112
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $70.00
- Date Died
- December 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Victoria E. Sellers
1193 E. 146th Street, UpCleveland OH 44110
Decedent
Willie A. Reed
1982 Rayburn RoadCleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016
Text2017 EST 224112—Estate of Willie A. Reed. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70.00.
