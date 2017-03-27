Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224112
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$70.00
Date Died
December 9, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Victoria E. Sellers
1193 E. 146th Street, Up
Cleveland OH 44110

Decedent

Willie A. Reed
1982 Rayburn Road
Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224112—Estate of Willie A. Reed. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $70.00.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 