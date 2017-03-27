Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224117
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 27, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Curtis P. Arnold
14904 Cardinal Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant
Betty J. Nunn
30600 Euclid AvenueWickliffe OH 44092
Applicant's Attorney
David N. Patterson
30432 Euclid Avenue
Wickliffe OH 44092
Next of Kin
John Arnold
14810 SaranacCleveland OH 44110
Text2017 GRD 224117—Re: Curtis P. Arnold. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. D. N. Patterson, atty.
About your information and the public record.