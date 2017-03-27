Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224117
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 27, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Curtis P. Arnold
14904 Cardinal Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110

Applicant

Betty J. Nunn
30600 Euclid Avenue
Wickliffe OH 44092
Applicant's Attorney
David Nelson Patterson
David N. Patterson
30432 Euclid Avenue
Wickliffe OH 44092

Next of Kin

John Arnold
14810 Saranac
Cleveland OH 44110

Text

2017 GRD 224117—Re: Curtis P. Arnold. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. D. N. Patterson, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 