Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224118
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 24, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Shaena Leigh Robinson
3417 W. 58th St.
Clevland OH 44102

New Name

Kevin Douglas Robinson
3417 W. 58th St.
Clevland OH 44102

Old Name

Kevin Douglas Picklesimer
3417 W. 58th St.
Clevland OH 44102

Text

2017 MSC 224118—Re: Kevin Douglas Picklesimer. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 24, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
