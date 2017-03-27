Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224118
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 24, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Shaena Leigh Robinson
3417 W. 58th St.Clevland OH 44102
New Name
Kevin Douglas Robinson
3417 W. 58th St.Clevland OH 44102
Old Name
Kevin Douglas Picklesimer
3417 W. 58th St.Clevland OH 44102
Text2017 MSC 224118—Re: Kevin Douglas Picklesimer. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 24, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
