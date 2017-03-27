Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224119
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
The Huntington National Bank
7 Easton OvalColumbus OH 43219
Plaintiff
Catharine Siburt
41374 Polo Club DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff
Jennifer (Hutt) Talley
2155 Echo RoadStow OH 44224
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff
Danial Flanik
5909 Amrap DriveParma Heights OH 44130-4065
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff
Craig Laubscher
26901 Schady RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff
Emily (Hutt) Wade
2738 Satia CourtTroy MI 48085
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff
Jacob Hutt
1694 Barlow RoadHudson OH 44236
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Defendant
National Financial Services,Llc
200 Liberty Street, Lobby 5New York NY 10281
Plaintiff
Jessica Laubscher
23059 West RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff
Jeramy Flanik
419b Medina StreetLodi OH 44254
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff
Therese (Lasiter) Bolczak
6043 Turney RoadGarfield Heights OH 44125
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff
William Lasiter
3408 E. 132nd StreetCleveland OH 44111
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Plaintiff
Shawn Siburt
450 Center AvenueVerona PA 15147
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Defendant
The Huntington Investment Company
c/o Stat. Agent Ct Corporation, 1300 East 9th StreetCleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff
Curt Laubscher
26901 Schady RoadOlmsted Twp OH 44138
Plaintiff's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 ADV 224119—Catharine Siburt vs The Huntington National Bank, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
