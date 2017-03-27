Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224120
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 24, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Srinivas Yeturi
32087 Hamilton Ct, Apt. B108Solon OH 44139
New Name
Nikhil Aditya Yeturi
32087 Hamilton Ct, Apt. B108Solon OH 44139
Old Name
Aditya Yeturi
32087 Hamilton Ct, Apt. B108Solon OH 44139
Text2017 MSC 224120—Re: Aditya Yeturi. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
