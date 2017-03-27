Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224120
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 24, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Srinivas Yeturi
32087 Hamilton Ct, Apt. B108
Solon OH 44139

New Name

Nikhil Aditya Yeturi
32087 Hamilton Ct, Apt. B108
Solon OH 44139

Old Name

Aditya Yeturi
32087 Hamilton Ct, Apt. B108
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 MSC 224120—Re: Aditya Yeturi. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 