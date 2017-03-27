Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224121
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
December 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Edward Kopinsky
771 Hubbard Valley Rd.
Seville OH 44273
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Kim Kohli
S. Kim Kohli
10864 North Street
Garrettsville OH 44231

Decedent

Edward Daniel Kopinsky
18600 Shaner Dr.
Walton Hills Village OH 44146

Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224121—Estate of Edward Daniel Kopinsky. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. K. Kohli, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 