Date Filed Monday, March 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224121 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died December 9, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224121—Estate of Edward Daniel Kopinsky. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. K. Kohli, atty.