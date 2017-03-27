Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224121
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Edward Kopinsky
771 Hubbard Valley Rd.Seville OH 44273
Applicant's Attorney
S. Kim Kohli
10864 North Street
Garrettsville OH 44231
Decedent
Edward Daniel Kopinsky
18600 Shaner Dr.Walton Hills Village OH 44146
Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016
Text2017 EST 224121—Estate of Edward Daniel Kopinsky. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. K. Kohli, atty.
