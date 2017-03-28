Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224124
Date Died
October 11, 2016
Filing Code
EXT

Applicant

Gregory Gilbert Proctor
11841 E. Caribou Drive
Franktown CO 80116
Applicant's Attorney
Sherry A. Pidala
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Decedent

Diana Lee Clark Proctor
11841 E. Caribou Drive
Franktown CO 80116

Date Died :Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224124—Estate of Diana Lee Clark Proctor. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. S. A. Pidala, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 