Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224124
- Date Died
- October 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- EXT
Applicant
Gregory Gilbert Proctor
11841 E. Caribou DriveFranktown CO 80116
Applicant's Attorney
Pidala Law Office
650 Broadway Avenue
Bedford OH 44146
Decedent
Diana Lee Clark Proctor
11841 E. Caribou DriveFranktown CO 80116
Date Died :Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Text2017 EST 224124—Estate of Diana Lee Clark Proctor. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. S. A. Pidala, atty.
