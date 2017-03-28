Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224125
- Date Died
- April 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- EXT
Decedent
David Poplar
278 Clover CourtDublin OH 43017
Date Died :Saturday, April 30, 2016
Applicant
Dana Poplar Desantis
1427 S. Street Nw, Unit BWashington DC 20009
Applicant's Attorney
Jay E. Michael
729 S.Front Street
Columbus OH 43206-1013
Text2017 EST 224125—Estate of David Poplar. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. J. E. Michael, atty.
About your information and the public record.