Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224125
Date Died
April 30, 2016
Filing Code
EXT

Decedent

David Poplar
278 Clover Court
Dublin OH 43017

Date Died :Saturday, April 30, 2016

Applicant

Dana Poplar Desantis
1427 S. Street Nw, Unit B
Washington DC 20009
Applicant's Attorney
Jay Edward Michael
Jay E. Michael
729 S.Front Street
Columbus OH 43206-1013

Text

2017 EST 224125—Estate of David Poplar. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. J. E. Michael, atty.
