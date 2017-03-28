Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224126
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
May 30, 2013
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Camilo Reyes
319 73rd Street
Brooklyn NY 11209

Date Died :Thursday, May 30, 2013

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 224126—Estate of Camilo Reyes. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
