Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224126
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- May 30, 2013
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Camilo Reyes
319 73rd StreetBrooklyn NY 11209
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 224126—Estate of Camilo Reyes. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
