Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224128
Date Died
February 17, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Howard Cohen
3263 East Scarborough Road
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118

Date Died :Friday, February 17, 2017

Applicant

Steven J. Cohen
806 Woodview Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Fiduciary

Steven J. Cohen
806 Woodview Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 224128—Estate of Howard Cohen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 