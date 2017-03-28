Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224128
- Date Died
- February 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Howard Cohen
3263 East Scarborough RoadCleveland Hts. OH 44118
Date Died :Friday, February 17, 2017
Applicant
Steven J. Cohen
806 Woodview RoadCleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Fiduciary
Steven J. Cohen
806 Woodview RoadCleveland Heights OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2017 EST 224128—Estate of Howard Cohen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
About your information and the public record.