Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224129
- Date Died
- August 29, 2011
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 26, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Loretta Prcela
14421 Birchwood Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090
Decedent
Paul Prcela
2061 Wyandotte Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Monday, August 29, 2011
Text2017 EST 224129—Estate of Paul Prcela. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Apr. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. J. S. Giganti, atty.
