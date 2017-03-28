Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224129
Date Died
August 29, 2011
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Loretta Prcela
14421 Birchwood Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Joy Satava Giganti
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090

Decedent

Paul Prcela
2061 Wyandotte Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 224129—Estate of Paul Prcela. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Apr. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. J. S. Giganti, atty.
