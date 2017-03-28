Date Filed Tuesday, March 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224129 Date Died August 29, 2011 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 26, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code PLW

Text 2017 EST 224129—Estate of Paul Prcela. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Apr. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. J. S. Giganti, atty.