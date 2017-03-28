Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224131
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 25, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Christopher M. Mccain
2373 N.taylor Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Applicant

Nancy Walker-Mccain
128 East Boston Avenue
Youngstown OH 44507
Applicant's Attorney
Marc Lee Stolarsky
Marc Stolarsky, Esq.
PO Box 24221
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2017 GRD 224131—Re: Christopher M. McCain. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. L. Stolarsky, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 