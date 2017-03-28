Date Filed Tuesday, March 28, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224131 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Apr 25, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 224131—Re: Christopher M. McCain. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. L. Stolarsky, atty.