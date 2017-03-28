Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224131
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 25, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Christopher M. Mccain
2373 N.taylor RoadCleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant
Nancy Walker-Mccain
128 East Boston AvenueYoungstown OH 44507
Applicant's Attorney
Marc Stolarsky, Esq.
PO Box 24221
Cleveland OH 44124
Text2017 GRD 224131—Re: Christopher M. McCain. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. L. Stolarsky, atty.
