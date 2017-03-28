Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224136
Date Died
January 18, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Carl F. Guenther
10315 Shale Brook Way
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Applicant

Esther R. Guenther
10315 Shale Brook Way
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Beverly A. Adamczyk
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836

Text

2017 EST 224136—Estate of Carl F. Guenther. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 