Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224136
- Date Died
- January 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Carl F. Guenther
10315 Shale Brook WayStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant
Esther R. Guenther
10315 Shale Brook WayStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
BEVERLY A. ADAMCZYK CO., LPA
6650 Pearl Rd - Suite 302
Parma Heights OH 44130-3836
Text2017 EST 224136—Estate of Carl F. Guenther. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. B. A. Adamczyk, atty.
