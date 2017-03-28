Date Filed Tuesday, March 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224138 Date Died December 11, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 2, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 224138—Estate of William R. Brown Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.