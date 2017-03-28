Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224138
- Date Died
- December 11, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 2, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
William R. Brown
2910 North AvenueParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
William R. Brown
4146 Valley RoadCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Sunday, December 11, 2016
Text2017 EST 224138—Estate of William R. Brown Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
