Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224138
Date Died
December 11, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

William R. Brown
2910 North Avenue
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

William R. Brown
4146 Valley Road
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Sunday, December 11, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224138—Estate of William R. Brown Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
