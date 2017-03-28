Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224142
- Date Died
- November 20, 2014
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
John G. Cernea
29321 Osborn Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Thursday, November 20, 2014
Applicant
Eileen M. Cernea
29321 Osborn Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224142—Estate of John G. Cernea Jr. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
About your information and the public record.