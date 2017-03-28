Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224142
Date Died
November 20, 2014
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

John G. Cernea
29321 Osborn Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Thursday, November 20, 2014

Applicant

Eileen M. Cernea
29321 Osborn Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Keith Webster
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224142—Estate of John G. Cernea Jr. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 