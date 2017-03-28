Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV224143
- Filing Code
- PDH
Defendant
Bobbie Jo Robinson
14422 Coquille CtLockeford CA 95237
Defendant
Frank Ziemba
1332 Pojaque Ct NeRio Rancho NM 87144
Defendant
Helene Bring
457 Ohio St.Elyria OH 44035
Plaintiff
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood DriveCleveland Hts. OH 44121
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708
Defendant
Blanche Zimba
UnknownOH
Defendant
Prosecuting Attorney For Cuyahoga County
Defendant
Judith Bortz
1133 Race St #105Denver CO 80206
Defendant
State Of Ohio Prosecuting Attorney Of Cuyahoga County
1200 Ontario Street--9th FloorCleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Pati Drapcho
26915 Southwood LnOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Defendant
Robert Ziemba
8207 Montridge CtNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 ADV 224143—Nelli Johnson vs Judith Bortz, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. N. I. Johnson, atty.
