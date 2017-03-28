Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV224143
Filing Code
PDH

Defendant

Bobbie Jo Robinson
14422 Coquille Ct
Lockeford CA 95237

Defendant

Frank Ziemba
1332 Pojaque Ct Ne
Rio Rancho NM 87144

Defendant

Helene Bring
457 Ohio St.
Elyria OH 44035

Plaintiff

Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nelli Iwona Johnson
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708

Defendant

Blanche Zimba
Unknown
OH

Defendant

Prosecuting Attorney For Cuyahoga County

Defendant

Judith Bortz
1133 Race St #105
Denver CO 80206

Defendant

State Of Ohio Prosecuting Attorney Of Cuyahoga County
1200 Ontario Street--9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Pati Drapcho
26915 Southwood Ln
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Defendant

Robert Ziemba
8207 Montridge Ct
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 ADV 224143—Nelli Johnson vs Judith Bortz, et al. Petition to determine heirs filed. N. I. Johnson, atty.
