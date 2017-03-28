Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224146
- Date Died
- February 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary J. Murphy
15604 Aldersyde DriveShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Saturday, February 4, 2017
Applicant
John R. Murphy
15604 Aldersyde DriveShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224146—Estate of Mary J. Murphy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. F. Adler, III, atty.
About your information and the public record.