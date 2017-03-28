Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224146
Date Died
February 4, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary J. Murphy
15604 Aldersyde Drive
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Saturday, February 4, 2017

Applicant

John R. Murphy
15604 Aldersyde Drive
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Francis Adler III
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224146—Estate of Mary J. Murphy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. F. Adler, III, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 