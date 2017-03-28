Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224148
Date Died
March 2, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Angelo Agresti
8002 Garfield Hts Blvd.
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Date Died :Thursday, March 2, 2017

Applicant

Bob Allen
10701 Barrington Avenue
Parma Heights OH 44130-9050
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Rudolf Gusley
Mark R. Gusley & Assoc. Co., L.P.A.
6600 Park Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Alyssa Agresti
2223 North Avenue
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Rudolf Gusley
Mark R. Gusley & Assoc. Co., L.P.A.
6600 Park Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

2017 EST 224148—Estate of Angelo Agresti. Application to administer estate filed. M. R. Gusley, atty.
