Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224148
- Date Died
- March 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Angelo Agresti
8002 Garfield Hts Blvd.Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Applicant
Bob Allen
10701 Barrington AvenueParma Heights OH 44130-9050
Applicant's Attorney
Mark R. Gusley & Assoc. Co., L.P.A.
6600 Park Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Alyssa Agresti
2223 North AvenueParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Text2017 EST 224148—Estate of Angelo Agresti. Application to administer estate filed. M. R. Gusley, atty.
