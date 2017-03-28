Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224149
Date Died
January 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Clayton Nelson
23804 Knickerbocker Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2017

Applicant

Sandra Mullins
4215 Longwood Ave.
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 224149—Estate of Clayton Nelson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
