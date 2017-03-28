Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224149
- Date Died
- January 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Clayton Nelson
23804 Knickerbocker Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2017
Applicant
Sandra Mullins
4215 Longwood Ave.Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 224149—Estate of Clayton Nelson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
