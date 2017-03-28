Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224150
Date Died
February 14, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 9, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Audria White
18712 Fairway Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Decedent

Andre White
11404 Briarcliff Dr.
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Date Died :Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224150—Estate of Andre White. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
