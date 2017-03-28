Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224150
- Date Died
- February 14, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 9, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Audria White
18712 Fairway Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Decedent
Andre White
11404 Briarcliff Dr.Garfield Hts. OH 44125
Date Died :Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 224150—Estate of Andre White. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
