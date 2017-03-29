Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224153
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- March 11, 2013
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Decedent
Louis Shackie
1000 Sutter Street, Apt. 526San Francisco CA 94109
Date Died :Monday, March 11, 2013
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 224153—Estate of Louis Shackie. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
About your information and the public record.