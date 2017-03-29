Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224153
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
March 11, 2013
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Louis Shackie
1000 Sutter Street, Apt. 526
San Francisco CA 94109

Date Died :Monday, March 11, 2013

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 224153—Estate of Louis Shackie. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
