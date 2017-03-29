Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224155
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
May 14, 2014
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Willard R. Brown
2787 W. Glenlord Road49127
Stevensville MI 49127

Date Died :Wednesday, May 14, 2014

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 224155—Estate of Willard R. Brown. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
