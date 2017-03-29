Date Filed Wednesday, March 29, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224157 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10.00 Date Died June 25, 2016 Filing Code AWDASB

Text 2017 EST 224157—Estate of Arthur Bolden Jr. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.