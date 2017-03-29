Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224157
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
June 25, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Arthur Bolden
121 Skytop Drive
Henderson NV 89015

Date Died :Saturday, June 25, 2016

Applicant

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 224157—Estate of Arthur Bolden Jr. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
