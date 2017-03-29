Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224158
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- February 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Herbert Lavin
4000 Ne 109th Avenue #232Vancouver WA 98682
Date Died :Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 224158—Estate of Herbert Lavin. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
