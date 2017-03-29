Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224160
- Date Died
- February 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lisa A. Spinelli
28020 W. Oakland RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Singerman,Mills,Desberg&Kauntz Co., LPA
3333 Richmond Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Dorothy M. Reinker
6487 Fernhurst AvenueParma Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary
Lisa A. Spinelli
28020 W. Oakland RoadBay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
Singerman,Mills,Desberg&Kauntz Co., LPA
3333 Richmond Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 224160—Estate of Dorothy M. Reinker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Cullen, atty.
