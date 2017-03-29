Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224161
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $50.00
- Date Died
- October 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Michael P. Williams
15300 Willowcreek LaneColumbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
Baker Baker & Baker LLC
55 Public Sq Ste 1330
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Christine L. Williams
16588 Shelby DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Text2017 EST 224161—Estate of Christine L. Williams. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $50.00. M. Baker, atty.
