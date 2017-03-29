Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224161
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$50.00
Date Died
October 9, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Michael P. Williams
15300 Willowcreek Lane
Columbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
Martin Baker
Baker Baker & Baker LLC
55 Public Sq Ste 1330
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Christine L. Williams
16588 Shelby Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Text

2017 EST 224161—Estate of Christine L. Williams. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $50.00. M. Baker, atty.
