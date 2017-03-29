Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224163
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- July 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Estelle M. Hofer
9650 Cove Drive #9North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Applicant
Christopher M. Lamiell
758 Camden LaneBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Baker Baker & Baker LLC
55 Public Sq Ste 1330
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 224163—Estate of Estelle M. Hofer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. Baker, atty.
