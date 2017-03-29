Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224163
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
July 12, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Estelle M. Hofer
9650 Cove Drive #9
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Tuesday, July 12, 2016

Applicant

Christopher M. Lamiell
758 Camden Lane
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Martin Baker
Baker Baker & Baker LLC
55 Public Sq Ste 1330
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 224163—Estate of Estelle M. Hofer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. Baker, atty.
