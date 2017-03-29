Date Filed Wednesday, March 29, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224163 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10.00 Date Died July 12, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224163—Estate of Estelle M. Hofer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. Baker, atty.