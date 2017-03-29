Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224169
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 27, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDE
Applicant
Joe Wallace
6312 Chase Dr.Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Ward
Sharon R. Wallace
27651 Lakeshore Blvd D4Cleveland OH 44114
Next of Kin
Sheena Allen
4749 Hilary CirStow OH 44224
Text2017 GRD 224169—Re: Sharon R. Wallace. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. E. A. Welch, atty.
