Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224169
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 27, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDE

Applicant

Joe Wallace
6312 Chase Dr.
Mentor OH 44060
Applicant's Attorney
Ethan Allen Welch
Hickman & Lowder Co., L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Ward

Sharon R. Wallace
27651 Lakeshore Blvd D4
Cleveland OH 44114

Next of Kin

Sheena Allen
4749 Hilary Cir
Stow OH 44224

Text

2017 GRD 224169—Re: Sharon R. Wallace. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. E. A. Welch, atty.
