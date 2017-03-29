Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224170
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 25, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Maxwell Alexander Cousineau
19315 Malvern Ave.
Rocky River OH 44116

Applicant

Curtis Cousineau
19315 Malvern Ave.
Rocky River OH 44116

Natural Mother

Bobbie Cousineau
19315 Malvern Ave.
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 GRD 224170—Re: Maxwell Alexander Cousineau. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 