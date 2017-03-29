Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224170
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 25, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Maxwell Alexander Cousineau
19315 Malvern Ave.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant
Curtis Cousineau
19315 Malvern Ave.Rocky River OH 44116
Natural Mother
Bobbie Cousineau
19315 Malvern Ave.Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 GRD 224170—Re: Maxwell Alexander Cousineau. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
About your information and the public record.