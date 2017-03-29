Date Filed Wednesday, March 29, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224170 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Apr 25, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 224170—Re: Maxwell Alexander Cousineau. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.