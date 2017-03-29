Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224174
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 20, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Next of Kin

Devon Rinicella
9467 Cherokee Trl
Streetsboro OH 44241

Applicant

Kathryn Becker
3360 Lansmore Rd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Allison Mantz McMeechan
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Next of Kin

Dante Rinicella
9467 Cherokee Trl
Streetsboro OH 44241

Next of Kin

Derek Rinicella
9467 Cherokee Tr
Streetsboro OH 44241

Ward

Dana Rinicella
35540 Aurora Road
Solon OH 44139

Text

2017 GRD 224174—Re: Dana Rinicella. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 20, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. A. M. McMeechan, atty.
