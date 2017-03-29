Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224174
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 20, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Next of Kin
Devon Rinicella
9467 Cherokee TrlStreetsboro OH 44241
Applicant
Kathryn Becker
3360 Lansmore Rd.Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115
Next of Kin
Dante Rinicella
9467 Cherokee TrlStreetsboro OH 44241
Next of Kin
Derek Rinicella
9467 Cherokee TrStreetsboro OH 44241
Ward
Dana Rinicella
35540 Aurora RoadSolon OH 44139
Text2017 GRD 224174—Re: Dana Rinicella. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 20, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. A. M. McMeechan, atty.
