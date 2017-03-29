Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224175
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 13, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Michelle Albert
7711 KenilworthParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas J. Zaffiro
4577 Mayfield Road
South Euclid OH 44121
Ward
Madelin Borczuch
7711 KenilworthParma OH 44134
Text2017 GRD 224175—Re: Madelin Borczuch. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. T. J. Zaffiro, atty.
