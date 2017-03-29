Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224175
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 13, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Michelle Albert
7711 Kenilworth
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas John Zaffiro
Thomas J. Zaffiro
4577 Mayfield Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Ward

Madelin Borczuch
7711 Kenilworth
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 GRD 224175—Re: Madelin Borczuch. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. T. J. Zaffiro, atty.
