Date Filed Wednesday, March 29, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224175 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Apr 13, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code MST

Text 2017 GRD 224175—Re: Madelin Borczuch. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. T. J. Zaffiro, atty.