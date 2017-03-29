Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224176
Bond
1
Date Died
February 2, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Vivian L. Willis
20240 Euclid Avenue #204c
Euclid OH 44117

Decedent

Carolyn G. Mccrary
10205 Westcher Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Fiduciary

Text

2017 EST 224176—Estate of Carolyn G. McCrary. Application to administer estate filed.
