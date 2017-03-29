Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224176
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- February 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Vivian L. Willis
20240 Euclid Avenue #204cEuclid OH 44117
Decedent
Carolyn G. Mccrary
10205 Westcher AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Thursday, February 2, 2017
Fiduciary
Vivian L. Willis
20240 Euclid Avenue #204cEuclid OH 44117
Text2017 EST 224176—Estate of Carolyn G. McCrary. Application to administer estate filed.
