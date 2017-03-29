Date Filed Wednesday, March 29, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224177 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $25.00 Date Died March 5, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224177—Estate of Stephen S. Andresky. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.