Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224177
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $25.00
- Date Died
- March 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Dawn Andresky
77 East Shore Blvd.Timberlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Decedent
Stephen S. Andresky
20250 Priday Ave.Euclid OH 44123
Fiduciary
Dawn Andresky
77 East Shore Blvd.Timberlake OH 44095
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 224177—Estate of Stephen S. Andresky. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
