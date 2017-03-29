Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224177
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$25.00
Date Died
March 5, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Dawn Andresky
77 East Shore Blvd.
Timberlake OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Decedent

Stephen S. Andresky
20250 Priday Ave.
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Saturday, March 5, 2016

Fiduciary

Dawn Andresky
77 East Shore Blvd.
Timberlake OH 44095
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 224177—Estate of Stephen S. Andresky. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $25.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
