Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224178
Date Died
August 2, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Michael T. Gamber
17721 Crestland Rd.
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Tuesday, August 2, 2016

Applicant

Mary J. Gamber
17721 Crestland Rd.
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 224178—Estate of Michael T. Gamber. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
