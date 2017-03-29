Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224178
- Date Died
- August 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Michael T. Gamber
17721 Crestland Rd.Cleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Tuesday, August 2, 2016
Applicant
Mary J. Gamber
17721 Crestland Rd.Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 224178—Estate of Michael T. Gamber. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
